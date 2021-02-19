Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX)

285 institutions hold shares in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), with 903.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 100.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.72M, and float is at 31.88M with Short Float at 11.71%. Institutions hold 97.80% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.17 million shares valued at $188.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.76% of the GBX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.25 million shares valued at $95.54 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.74 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $99.71 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.12% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $78.36 million.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is 21.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $47.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.28% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -52.97% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.36, the stock is 11.18% and 18.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 50.42% off its SMA200. GBX registered 60.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.72.

The stock witnessed a 19.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.63%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.75 and Fwd P/E is 20.35. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 244.14% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $386.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FURMAN WILLIAM A, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that FURMAN WILLIAM A bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $43.73 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Centurion Alejandro (EVP and President, GMO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $44.06 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49722.0 shares of the GBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, FURMAN WILLIAM A (Chairman & CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $43.34 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 482,518 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is 43.54% higher over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is 113.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.91.