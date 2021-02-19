Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE: HGLB) is 11.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $9.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HGLB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.31, the stock is 6.37% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 16.47% off its SMA200. HGLB registered -19.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.31.

The stock witnessed a 7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.24%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -19.58% from its 52-week high.

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Analyst Forecasts

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB), with institutional investors hold 28.68% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 24.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with over 1.07 million shares valued at $6.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.74% of the HGLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.78 million shares valued at $4.82 million to account for 3.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Matisse Capital which holds 0.7 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $4.34 million, while Clough Capital Partners, LP holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $3.11 million.

Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Froehlich Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Froehlich Robert J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $6.05 per share for a total of $6050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2616.0 shares.

Highland Global Allocation Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Froehlich Robert J (Director) bought a total of 182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $9.03 per share for $1644.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1616.0 shares of the HGLB stock.