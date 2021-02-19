IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

143 institutions hold shares in IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), with 13.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.34% while institutional investors hold 103.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.65M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 14.39%. Institutions hold 58.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.43 million shares valued at $252.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.11% of the IGMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.14 million shares valued at $232.09 million to account for 12.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RA Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.98 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $72.53 million, while Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $68.55 million.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) is 3.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.55 and a high of $133.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $97.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.33% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.45% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -21.89% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.42, the stock is -10.22% and -2.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -6.48% at the moment leaves the stock 31.96% off its SMA200. IGMS registered 90.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.39.

The stock witnessed a -10.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.30%, and is -21.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 231.83% and -31.26% from its 52-week high.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keyt Bruce, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Keyt Bruce sold 1,619 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $96.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2769.0 shares.

IGM Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Chen Daniel ShinYu (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $96.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Keyt Bruce (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 1,503 shares at an average price of $79.33 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 2,769 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS).