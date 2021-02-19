International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Volatility At 6.69%, Should You Add A Position?

37 institutions hold shares in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 72.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.50M, and float is at 104.30M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 71.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 61.93 million shares valued at $82.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.77% of the THM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 7.53 million shares valued at $10.39 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 3.77 million shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $5.2 million, while Old West Investment Management, LLC holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $0.96 million.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM) is -10.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $2.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -7.94% and -9.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -10.30% off its SMA200. THM registered 133.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3581 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4075.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.95%, and is -11.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 281.42% and -45.37% from its 52-week high.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAULSON & CO. INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PAULSON & CO. INC. bought 2,337,410 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61.93 million shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Electrum Strategic Opportuniti (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,042,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $1.40 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.61 million shares of the THM stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 23.07% up over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is -5.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.