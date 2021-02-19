Is American States Water Company (AWR) a good stock to buy now?

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.11 and a high of $96.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AWR stock was last observed hovering at around $78.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.77% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.9% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.33, the stock is -2.11% and -0.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 1.08% off its SMA200. AWR registered -14.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.18.

The stock witnessed a -3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.01%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

American States Water Company (AWR) has around 841 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $477.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.06 and Fwd P/E is 32.80. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.30% and -18.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

American States Water Company (AWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American States Water Company (AWR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American States Water Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $110.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

American States Water Company (AWR) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in American States Water Company (AWR), with 376.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 74.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.89M, and float is at 36.51M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 73.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.06 million shares valued at $481.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.42% of the AWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.36 million shares valued at $326.91 million to account for 11.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.2 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $164.94 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 3.05% of the shares totaling 1.12 million with a market value of $84.23 million.

American States Water Company (AWR) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at American States Water Company (AWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SWITZER BRYAN K, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that SWITZER BRYAN K sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $32800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8607.0 shares.

American States Water Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that SWITZER BRYAN K (Vice President) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $78.57 per share for $31428.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9007.0 shares of the AWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, SWITZER BRYAN K (Vice President) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $78.83 for $31532.0. The insider now directly holds 9,407 shares of American States Water Company (AWR).

American States Water Company (AWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 5.22% up over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 15.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.