Is Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) a good stock to buy now?

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is 24.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.08 and a high of $76.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRYS stock was last observed hovering at around $75.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.15% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -38.11% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.58, the stock is 6.00% and 15.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 47.08% off its SMA200. KRYS registered 18.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.38.

The stock witnessed a 7.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.98%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 6.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 125.42% and -2.93% from its 52-week high.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Krystal Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), with 5.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.46% while institutional investors hold 102.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.68M, and float is at 16.51M with Short Float at 7.34%. Institutions hold 74.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $64.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the KRYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $84.44 million to account for 7.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.25 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $75.14 million, while Frazier Management LLC holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $38.53 million.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krishnan Suma, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Krishnan Suma sold 19,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $46.37 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

Krystal Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Krishnan Suma (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 14,891 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $46.45 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.86 million shares of the KRYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Krishnan Suma (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 15,952 shares at an average price of $46.30 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 1,870,112 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS).