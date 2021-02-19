Is ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) a good stock to buy now?

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is 6.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $34.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCSC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.31% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.48% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.06, the stock is 2.27% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 16.11% off its SMA200. SCSC registered -11.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.25.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.29%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $735.45M and $2.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.33. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.63% and -17.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ScanSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $743.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in ScanSource Inc. (SCSC), with 503.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.98% while institutional investors hold 99.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.40M, and float is at 24.95M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 97.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.63 million shares valued at $122.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.20% of the SCSC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.69 million shares valued at $53.26 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.06 million shares representing 8.11% and valued at over $40.91 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.68% of the shares totaling 1.95 million with a market value of $51.56 million.

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHITCHURCH CHARLES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHITCHURCH CHARLES R sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $25.36 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17800.0 shares.

ScanSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that BAUR MICHAEL L (CEO & Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 4,441 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $24.54 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57089.0 shares of the SCSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, BAUR MICHAEL L (CEO & Chairman of the Board) disposed off 3,141 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $69102.0. The insider now directly holds 61,530 shares of ScanSource Inc. (SCSC).

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Systemax Inc. (SYX) that is trading 111.18% up over the past 12 months. ePlus inc. (PLUS) is 2.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.