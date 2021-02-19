Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – The 54.8% Upside Potential Remains

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is 91.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.94 and a high of $42.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LORL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.8% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.8% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.23, the stock is 27.96% and 55.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 97.18% off its SMA200. LORL registered 57.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.52.

The stock witnessed a 46.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.07%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 126.91. Distance from 52-week low is 304.65% and -6.03% from its 52-week high.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 700.00% this year.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL), with 250.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 89.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.93M, and float is at 11.75M with Short Float at 5.96%. Institutions hold 88.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MHR Fund Management, LLC with over 8.53 million shares valued at $156.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.81% of the LORL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 1.24 million shares valued at $26.07 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.17 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $21.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $19.02 million.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) that is trading 54.52% up over the past 12 months. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -17.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.