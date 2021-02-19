ManTech International Corporation (MANT) – The 5.36% Upside Potential Remains

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) is -6.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.25 and a high of $101.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MANT stock was last observed hovering at around $81.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.74% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.56% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.81, the stock is -8.64% and -6.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 9.27% off its SMA200. MANT registered 1.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.46.

The stock witnessed a -16.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.18%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.03 and Fwd P/E is 23.72. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.89% and -18.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ManTech International Corporation (MANT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ManTech International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $650.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in ManTech International Corporation (MANT), with 302.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 101.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.33M, and float is at 26.98M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 100.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.6 million shares valued at $409.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.92% of the MANT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.21 million shares valued at $221.36 million to account for 11.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.75 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $120.86 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $107.71 million.

ManTech International Corporation (MANT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ManTech International Corporation (MANT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armitage Richard L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Armitage Richard L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $78.23 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

ManTech International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Wagner Richard John (Business Group President) sold a total of 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $73.34 per share for $1.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5605.0 shares of the MANT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, BUSH MARY K (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $62.21 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 10,150 shares of ManTech International Corporation (MANT).

ManTech International Corporation (MANT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) that is trading -2.30% down over the past 12 months. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) is 4.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.