MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

15 institutions hold shares in MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), with institutional investors hold 21.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.61M, and float is at 58.53M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 21.29% of the Float.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) is 53.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $60.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAX stock was last observed hovering at around $57.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.62% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.81% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -57.47% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.84, the stock is 11.89% and 33.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 40.22% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.68.

The stock witnessed a 52.11% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.87%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $520.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.27 and Fwd P/E is 808.65. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.78% and -1.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.80%).

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $164.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.