Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

299 institutions hold shares in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.84% while institutional investors hold 104.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.11M, and float is at 34.96M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 97.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.04 million shares valued at $231.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.09% of the MEI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.78 million shares valued at $107.83 million to account for 10.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.07 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $58.91 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $54.3 million.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is -0.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.76 and a high of $43.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MEI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.09% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.19% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.14, the stock is -4.10% and -2.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. MEI registered 10.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.88.

The stock witnessed a -5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.44%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) has around 6044 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $988.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.28% and -11.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Methode Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $277.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tsoumas Ronald L.G., the company’s VP Finance and CFO. SEC filings show that Tsoumas Ronald L.G. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $38.20 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Methode Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Tsoumas Ronald L.G. (VP Finance and CFO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $38.25 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Shetty Anil (VP Methode & Pres. Dabir Surf.) disposed off 15,706 shares at an average price of $37.94 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 24,313 shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI).

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 19.34% up over the past 12 months. RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is -13.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.