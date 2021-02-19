Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Track to Reach $1182.50 in a Year

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is 0.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $579.40 and a high of $1271.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1166.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.95% off its average median price target of $1182.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.5% off the consensus price target high of $1300.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -19.47% lower than the price target low of $963.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1150.51, the stock is -4.47% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 15.97% off its SMA200. MTD registered 50.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,081.06.

The stock witnessed a -6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $26.52B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.11 and Fwd P/E is 35.06. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.57% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.30%).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a “Underweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.6 with sales reaching $757.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Top Institutional Holders

928 institutions hold shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), with 393.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 101.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.64M, and float is at 23.01M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 99.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.65 million shares valued at $2.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.30% of the MTD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.81 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.36 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keller Gerry, the company’s Head of Process Analytics. SEC filings show that Keller Gerry sold 878 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $1192.01 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219.0 shares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Magloth Christian (Head of Human Resources) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $1216.10 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 124.0 shares of the MTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Chu Wah-Hui (Director) disposed off 37 shares at an average price of $1218.00 for $45066.0. The insider now directly holds 2,220 shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD).

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 71.70% up over the past 12 months. Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is 24.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.