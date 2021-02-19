Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Volatility At 5.19%, Should You Add A Position?

125 institutions hold shares in Mistras Group Inc. (MG), with 11.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.06% while institutional investors hold 78.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.18M, and float is at 17.52M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 46.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.2 million shares valued at $4.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.11% of the MG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.1 million shares valued at $8.52 million to account for 3.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Broad Run Investment Management, LLC which holds 0.97 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $3.8 million, while Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $3.59 million.

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE: MG) is -2.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $10.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -8.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.60, the stock is -2.05% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76501.0 and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock 49.95% off its SMA200. MG registered -24.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.54.

The stock witnessed a -11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.79%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $225.80M and $610.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.15. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.37% and -26.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mistras Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $146.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Mistras Group Inc. (MG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stamatakis Manuel N., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stamatakis Manuel N. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $7.35 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Mistras Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Stamatakis Manuel N. (Director) sold a total of 47,721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $4.55 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS (Director) acquired 16,468 shares at an average price of $4.32 for $71142.0. The insider now directly holds 135,533 shares of Mistras Group Inc. (MG).

Mistras Group Inc. (MG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 34.33% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -13.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.