Morningstar Inc. (MORN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MORN Stock Is Going Next

Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) is 7.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.59 and a high of $255.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MORN stock was last observed hovering at around $251.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.25% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -232.28% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -232.28% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $249.21, the stock is 4.28% and 9.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 38.02% off its SMA200. MORN registered 50.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $234.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $194.63.

The stock witnessed a 11.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.52%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) has around 7692 employees, a market worth around $10.58B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.29. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.92% and -2.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morningstar Inc. (MORN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morningstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Morningstar Inc. (MORN), with 19.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.42% while institutional investors hold 91.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.90M, and float is at 23.01M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 49.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.84 million shares valued at $296.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.30% of the MORN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 1.81 million shares valued at $291.02 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $241.5 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $215.52 million.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Insider Activity

A total of 299 insider transactions have happened at Morningstar Inc. (MORN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 284 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mansueto Joseph D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Mansueto Joseph D sold 17,261 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $252.73 per share for a total of $4.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.03 million shares.

Morningstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 14,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $247.70 per share for $3.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.04 million shares of the MORN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 11,849 shares at an average price of $244.06 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 19,057,190 shares of Morningstar Inc. (MORN).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 55.03% up over the past 12 months. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 31.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.