MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is 11.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.57 and a high of $172.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSA stock was last observed hovering at around $170.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.64% off its average median price target of $154.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.71% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.69% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.17, the stock is 0.98% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 23.87% off its SMA200. MSA registered 18.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $142.75.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.73%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.03 and Fwd P/E is 34.76. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.84% and -3.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSA Safety Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $334.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.32% while institutional investors hold 86.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.91M, and float is at 36.12M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 79.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.49 million shares valued at $468.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.96% of the MSA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.18 million shares valued at $474.99 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are APG Asset Management N.V. which holds 2.31 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $309.99 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 2.04 million with a market value of $274.21 million.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanco Steven C. Sr., the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Blanco Steven C. Sr. sold 15,032 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $151.07 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8940.0 shares.

MSA Safety Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that LAMBERT WILLIAM M (Director) sold a total of 7,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $151.86 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16862.0 shares of the MSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, LAMBERT WILLIAM M (Director) disposed off 30,958 shares at an average price of $151.36 for $4.69 million. The insider now directly holds 16,862 shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA).

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) that is trading 67.56% up over the past 12 months. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is -2.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.15.