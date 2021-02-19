MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) – The -154.43% Downside Potential Remains

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is 0.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $60.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTSC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -154.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -154.43% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.52, the stock is -0.66% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28843.0 and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 88.74% off its SMA200. MTSC registered 32.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.16.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.51%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $821.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.98. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 345.02% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.20%).

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MTS Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $211.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -759.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 365.50% year-over-year.

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC), with 311.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 91.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.31M, and float is at 18.97M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 90.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.09 million shares valued at $179.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.89% of the MTSC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.88 million shares valued at $35.88 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 1.19 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $22.74 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $15.97 million.

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDERSON DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ANDERSON DAVID J bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $41.35 per share for a total of $16540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31766.0 shares.

MTS Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that ANDERSON DAVID J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $44.14 per share for $44140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31366.0 shares of the MTSC stock.

MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) that is trading 67.40% up over the past 12 months. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is 6.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.