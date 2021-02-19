Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -11.43% Upside

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is 43.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $118.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBR stock was last observed hovering at around $87.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.88% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.43% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -1571.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.57, the stock is 13.49% and 22.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 88.92% off its SMA200. NBR registered -26.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.01.

The stock witnessed a 26.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.79%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $581.65M and $2.40B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 753.63% and -29.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$23.89 with sales reaching $418.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.40% in year-over-year returns.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), with 917.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.58% while institutional investors hold 76.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.06M, and float is at 6.77M with Short Float at 12.58%. Institutions hold 66.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.97 million shares valued at $56.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the NBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.44 million shares valued at $10.85 million to account for 5.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $9.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $5.43 million.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PETRELLO ANTHONY G, the company’s CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that PETRELLO ANTHONY G bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $14.21 per share for a total of $9950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 900.0 shares.

Nabors Industries Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PETRELLO ANTHONY G (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $14.25 per share for $2850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.0 shares of the NBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Restrepo William J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,230 shares at an average price of $13.78 for $99602.0. The insider now directly holds 7,230 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR).

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is trading -16.53% down over the past 12 months. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is -42.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.