NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Volatility At 3.33%, Should You Add A Position?

89 institutions hold shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST), with 57.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 78.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.74M, and float is at 19.71M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 78.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tilden Park Management I LLC with over 2.78 million shares valued at $50.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the NTST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Long Pond Capital, LP with 2.71 million shares valued at $49.46 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.74 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $31.76 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $29.47 million.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) is -6.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.63 and a high of $19.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTST stock was last observed hovering at around $18.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 8.75% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.25, the stock is 3.06% and 1.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 0.45% off its SMA200. NTST registered a loss of -0.05% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.17.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $501.51M and $26.39M in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.49. Distance from 52-week low is 9.74% and -7.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NETSTREIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $10.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.40% this year.

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manheimer Mark, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Manheimer Mark bought 3,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $17.88 per share for a total of $67354.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3767.0 shares.