New Big Money Means Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

79 institutions hold shares in Allot Ltd. (ALLT), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.35% while institutional investors hold 84.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.32M, and float is at 32.68M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 78.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lynrock Lake LP with over 6.94 million shares valued at $63.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.71% of the ALLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 2.26 million shares valued at $20.55 million to account for 6.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. which holds 2.02 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $21.2 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $16.41 million.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) is 47.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $17.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALLT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.42% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.50, the stock is 8.01% and 22.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 40.84% off its SMA200. ALLT registered 28.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.04.

The stock witnessed a 9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.45%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has around 594 employees, a market worth around $549.01M and $135.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.68% and -10.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allot Ltd. (ALLT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allot Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $31.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Allot Ltd. (ALLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading 17.62% up over the past 12 months. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 234.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.