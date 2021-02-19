New Big Money Means Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

357 institutions hold shares in Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS), with 838.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 98.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.80M, and float is at 46.97M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 97.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.32 million shares valued at $244.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.13% of the AVNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.23 million shares valued at $140.37 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.99 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $132.44 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.43% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $118.06 million.

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is 1.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.46 and a high of $53.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVNS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.03% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.72% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.39% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.37, the stock is -3.68% and -2.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -13.16% at the moment leaves the stock 25.58% off its SMA200. AVNS registered 49.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.23.

The stock witnessed a -1.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.75%, and is -7.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $719.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 161.57 and Fwd P/E is 41.36. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.28% and -13.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avanos Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $174.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLACKFORD GARY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLACKFORD GARY bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $28.75 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34845.0 shares.