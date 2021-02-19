New Big Money Means Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

129 institutions hold shares in Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN), with 933.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.36% while institutional investors hold 101.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.37M, and float is at 9.18M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 91.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.91 million shares valued at $22.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the CTRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.75 million shares valued at $37.04 million to account for 7.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.69 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $34.07 million, while J. Goldman & Co., L.P. holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $16.54 million.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is 44.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.70 and a high of $68.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRN stock was last observed hovering at around $68.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.37% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.37% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.66, the stock is 15.01% and 32.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 4.89% at the moment leaves the stock 141.85% off its SMA200. CTRN registered 211.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 274.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.99.

The stock witnessed a 13.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.70%, and is 8.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $717.32M and $742.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.00 and Fwd P/E is 30.76. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 969.55% and 3.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citi Trends Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $238.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Makuen David N., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Makuen David N. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $43.85 per share for a total of $43850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15645.0 shares.

Citi Trends Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Dunn James A (SR VP of Store Operations) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $42.64 per share for $21320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52168.0 shares of the CTRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Council Ivy D (SR VP of HR, Chief Compl Offcr) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 74,764 shares of Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN).

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading -2.22% down over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -11.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.