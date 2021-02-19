New Big Money Means Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

398 institutions hold shares in Ingevity Corporation (NGVT), with 270.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 93.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.28M, and float is at 41.00M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 92.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.78 million shares valued at $361.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.57% of the NGVT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.79 million shares valued at $187.2 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.14 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $105.75 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $161.85 million.

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) is -8.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.92 and a high of $79.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGVT stock was last observed hovering at around $69.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.82% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.56% higher than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.18, the stock is -1.68% and -4.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 14.15% off its SMA200. NGVT registered 6.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.04.

The stock witnessed a -4.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.37%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) has around 1850 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.18. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.61% and -13.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingevity Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.04 with sales reaching $291.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOODCOCK STUART EDWARD JR., the company’s EVP, President Perf Materials. SEC filings show that WOODCOCK STUART EDWARD JR. sold 217 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $56.76 per share for a total of $12317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ingevity Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that PLATT PHILLIP JOHN (CAO & Corporate Controller) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $34.75 per share for $20850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3648.0 shares of the NGVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, FERNANDEZ-MORENO LUIS M (Director) acquired 5,050 shares at an average price of $39.37 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 11,830 shares of Ingevity Corporation (NGVT).

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT): Who are the competitors?

