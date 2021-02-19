New Big Money Means Insperity Inc. (NSP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

379 institutions hold shares in Insperity Inc. (NSP), with 2.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.75% while institutional investors hold 95.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.37M, and float is at 35.77M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 89.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.3 million shares valued at $349.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the NSP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.27 million shares valued at $213.92 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.36 million shares representing 6.14% and valued at over $191.8 million, while Mawer Investment Management Limited holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $175.54 million.

Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is -4.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.59 and a high of $95.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSP stock was last observed hovering at around $77.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.37% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.03% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.99, the stock is -5.80% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 8.56% off its SMA200. NSP registered 8.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.85.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.92%, and is -12.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Insperity Inc. (NSP) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.73 and Fwd P/E is 16.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.24% and -18.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.10%).

Insperity Inc. (NSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insperity Inc. (NSP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insperity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $1.2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Insperity Inc. (NSP) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Insperity Inc. (NSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAWSON RICHARD G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAWSON RICHARD G sold 5,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $89.07 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Insperity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that RAWSON RICHARD G (Director) sold a total of 7,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $89.16 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, RAWSON RICHARD G (Director) disposed off 3,300 shares at an average price of $89.20 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 91,250 shares of Insperity Inc. (NSP).

Insperity Inc. (NSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 8.27% up over the past 12 months. Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is -16.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.72.