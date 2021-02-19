New Big Money Means Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

128 institutions hold shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR), with 499.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 98.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.62M, and float is at 25.74M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 97.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.66 million shares valued at $60.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.26% of the LXFR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.6 million shares valued at $45.18 million to account for 13.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paradice Investment Management, LLC which holds 2.36 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $29.65 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 8.25% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $28.58 million.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) is 10.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $18.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LXFR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.0% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.19, the stock is 4.61% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 25.21% off its SMA200. LXFR registered 12.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.96.

The stock witnessed a 6.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.88%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $507.68M and $383.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.12% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luxfer Holdings PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $89.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chivers Mark. SEC filings show that Chivers Mark sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $13.77 per share for a total of $6883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2692.0 shares.

Luxfer Holdings PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Webster Stephen (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $13.33 per share for $19994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9222.0 shares of the LXFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Chivers Mark disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $13.21 for $13212.0. The insider now directly holds 3,192 shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR).

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 26.31% up over the past 12 months. Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is 58.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.