New Big Money Means MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

239 institutions hold shares in MYR Group Inc. (MYRG), with 453.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.71% while institutional investors hold 96.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.70M, and float is at 16.27M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 94.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.83 million shares valued at $169.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.90% of the MYRG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.75 million shares valued at $64.9 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.4 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $52.16 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.59% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $40.96 million.

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MYRG) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.33 and a high of $67.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYRG stock was last observed hovering at around $57.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.58% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.96% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.18, the stock is -4.98% and -4.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99841.0 and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 34.51% off its SMA200. MYRG registered 86.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.39.

The stock witnessed a -11.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.46%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $993.79M and $2.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.04. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.26% and -15.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MYR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $580.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOERTNER WILLIAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KOERTNER WILLIAM A sold 12,709 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $55.19 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

MYR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that KOERTNER WILLIAM A (Director) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $53.97 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MYRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, KOERTNER WILLIAM A (Director) disposed off 16,697 shares at an average price of $51.69 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 187,026 shares of MYR Group Inc. (MYRG).

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 34.46% up over the past 12 months. Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is 74.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.