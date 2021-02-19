New Big Money Means National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

343 institutions hold shares in National Health Investors Inc. (NHI), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.70% while institutional investors hold 72.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.66M, and float is at 43.09M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 69.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.4 million shares valued at $385.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.32% of the NHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.48 million shares valued at $309.58 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.84 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $111.16 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $83.74 million.

National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is -1.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.37 and a high of $91.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NHI stock was last observed hovering at around $68.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.36% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -24.29% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.36, the stock is 1.26% and 0.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. NHI registered -22.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.22.

The stock witnessed a 4.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.27%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $333.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.04 and Fwd P/E is 18.58. Profit margin for the company is 56.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.92% and -24.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Health Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $84.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS ROBERT G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ADAMS ROBERT G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $67.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

National Health Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that ADAMS ROBERT G (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $66.33 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83911.0 shares of the NHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, ADAMS ROBERT G (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $66.45 for $66450.0. The insider now directly holds 79,911 shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NHI).

National Health Investors Inc. (NHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is -28.03% lower over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -22.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.