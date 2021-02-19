New Big Money Means Opera Limited (OPRA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

51 institutions hold shares in Opera Limited (OPRA), with institutional investors hold 12.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.36M, and float is at 58.71M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 12.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 6.11 million shares valued at $55.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the OPRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $1.16 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $1.19 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.98 million.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is 46.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $13.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPRA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -21.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.38, the stock is 34.37% and 43.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 7.30% at the moment leaves the stock 51.95% off its SMA200. OPRA registered 90.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.26.

The stock witnessed a 38.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.34%, and is 18.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.56% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Opera Limited (OPRA) has around 819 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $250.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.30 and Fwd P/E is 27.14. Profit margin for the company is 51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.87% and -3.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Opera Limited (OPRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opera Limited (OPRA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opera Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $47.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -51.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.60% in year-over-year returns.