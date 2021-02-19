New Big Money Means Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

9 institutions hold shares in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.24% while institutional investors hold 63.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.90M, and float is at 26.44M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 60.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $9.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the RADI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. with 0.43 million shares valued at $5.52 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 95421.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $1.23 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 56788.0 with a market value of $0.73 million.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) is 6.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RADI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.05% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.67, the stock is 3.82% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 30.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.86.

The stock witnessed a 9.80% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.78%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 108.07% and -7.46% from its 52-week high.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $18.55M over the same period..

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP bought 478,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $7.75 per share for a total of $3.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.58 million shares.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $8.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.1 million shares of the RADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16, DKLDO IV Trading Subsidiary LP (10% Owner) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $4.0 million. The insider now directly holds 6,852,901 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI).