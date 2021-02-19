New Big Money Means Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Many institutions hold shares in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.50% while institutional investors hold 10.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.69M, and float is at 20.49M with Short Float at 0.29%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.11 million shares valued at $53.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.86% of the SGTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.95 million shares valued at $45.84 million to account for 3.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board which holds 0.51 million shares representing 1.77% and valued at over $24.48 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 68000.0 with a market value of $3.27 million.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) is -22.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $54.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.63% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.87% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.16% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.28, the stock is 7.14% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -8.87% at the moment leaves the stock 6.58% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.98.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% In the last 1 month and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $12.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.45% and -31.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.50%).

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $3.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELI LILLY & Co, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELI LILLY & Co bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $5.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.74 million shares.