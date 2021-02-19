NN Inc. (NNBR) Volatility At 5.68%, Should You Add A Position?

129 institutions hold shares in NN Inc. (NNBR), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 95.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.20M, and float is at 41.41M with Short Float at 3.63%. Institutions hold 93.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 5.45 million shares valued at $35.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.77% of the NNBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC with 3.89 million shares valued at $20.07 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paradigm Capital Management which holds 3.7 million shares representing 8.65% and valued at over $24.3 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $19.64 million.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is 3.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -36.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.81, the stock is 3.32% and 6.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock 23.25% off its SMA200. NNBR registered -23.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.04.

The stock witnessed a 11.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.03%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

NN Inc. (NNBR) has around 5418 employees, a market worth around $286.43M and $507.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.74. Distance from 52-week low is 406.32% and -29.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

NN Inc. (NNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NN Inc. (NNBR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NN Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $108.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.20% in year-over-year returns.

NN Inc. (NNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at NN Inc. (NNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.

NN Inc. (NNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 39.14% up over the past 12 months. CompX International Inc. (CIX) is -5.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.18.