OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) up 31.44% since start of the year

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) is 31.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.21 and a high of $55.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KIDS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.88% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.41% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.22, the stock is 11.80% and 18.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.53% at the moment leaves the stock 17.57% off its SMA200. KIDS registered 10.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.67.

The stock witnessed a 25.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.48%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $71.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.33% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $20.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS), with 5.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.55% while institutional investors hold 107.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.11M, and float is at 13.61M with Short Float at 16.69%. Institutions hold 74.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.55 million shares valued at $71.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.93% of the KIDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Advisory Inc. with 1.11 million shares valued at $51.02 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Riverbridge Partners LLC which holds 1.06 million shares representing 5.43% and valued at over $43.83 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $41.24 million.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Throdahl Mark C, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Throdahl Mark C sold 12,651 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $50.34 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Throdahl Mark C (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,349 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $50.18 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KIDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Berry Bernie B III (Director) disposed off 3,136 shares at an average price of $51.73 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 40,481 shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS).

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -29.26% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.62.