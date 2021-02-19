Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

95 institutions hold shares in Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM), with institutional investors hold 15.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.44M, and float is at 62.11M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 15.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sculptor Capital, LP with over 1.74 million shares valued at $17.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.98% of the PAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VR Advisory Services Ltd with 1.51 million shares valued at $15.57 million to account for 2.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.09 million shares representing 1.87% and valued at over $15.0 million, while Oaktree Capital Management, LP holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $8.77 million.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) is 6.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $15.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.76% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -32.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.61, the stock is 8.74% and 8.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81021.0 and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 21.87% off its SMA200. PAM registered 13.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.42.

The stock witnessed a 12.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.43%, and is 7.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) has around 6286 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.97 and Fwd P/E is 4.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.55% and -3.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pampa Energia S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $545M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 563.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -52.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.37.