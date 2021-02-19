Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Root Inc. (ROOT)

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares are 23.87% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.56% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 22.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 8.06% and 15.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 28, 2017, Lake Street recommended the LTRX stock as a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 18, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LTRX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimated price target of $6.17. The forecasts give the Lantronix Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.43% or 8.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, up 17.20% from $0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 604,771 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 248,975. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,687 and 14,037 in purchases and sales respectively.

Whitaker Jeremy, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 45,000 shares worth $0.16 million at $3.65 per share on Jun 05. The Director had earlier sold another 5,500 LTRX shares valued at $27825.0 on Dec 07. The shares were sold at $5.06 per share. Pickle Paul H (President & CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $2.06 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $20573.0 while HALE MARTIN M JR, (Director) bought 80,000 shares on Mar 12 for $0.17 million with each share fetching $2.07.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) traded in a range of $4.70 to $7.00, completing the day up 23.16% to $5.85. The day started out with an opening price of $4.97. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares while its market capitalization is now about $523,390,169.

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract arrived soon after the Company awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), on the other hand, is trading around $18.36 with a market cap of $4.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.58 and spell out a more modest performance – an 18.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.84 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 48.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.60% with a share float percentage of 33.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Root Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 1.31 million shares worth more than $20.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Wells Fargo & Company held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.