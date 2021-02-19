Positives for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) as stock gains in recent trading

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is 19.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYSI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $14.55, the stock is 5.94% and 15.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 5.14% off its SMA200. BYSI registered -17.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.03.

The stock witnessed a 13.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is -7.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.12% and -32.33% from its 52-week high.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Analyst Forecasts

BeyondSpring Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), with 21.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.54% while institutional investors hold 21.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.30M, and float is at 11.14M with Short Float at 10.62%. Institutions hold 6.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 2.15 million shares valued at $26.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.04% of the BYSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.93 million shares valued at $11.33 million to account for 3.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $3.06 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.56% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $2.29 million.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 63.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.11.