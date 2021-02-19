Positives for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) as stock gains in recent trading

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) is 81.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $19.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLVR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07%.

Currently trading at $16.15, the stock is 34.25% and 45.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock 45.48% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.10.

The stock witnessed a 58.33% in the last 1 month, and is -11.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.75% over the week and 12.93% over the month.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $352.88M and $11.39M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.37% and -17.01% from its 52-week high.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.00% while institutional investors hold 12.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.85M, and float is at 19.30M with Short Float at 5.23%. Institutions hold 10.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tamarack Advisers, LP with over 0.3 million shares valued at $2.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.99% of the CLVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. with 67765.0 shares valued at $0.6 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 39399.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $0.35 million, while Simplex Trading, LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 30227.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.