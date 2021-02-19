Positives for Global Partners LP (GLP) as stock gains in recent trading

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is 18.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $21.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -23.37% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.74, the stock is -0.74% and 7.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 42.10% off its SMA200. GLP registered 3.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.64.

The stock witnessed a 11.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.03%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Global Partners LP (GLP) has around 3860 employees, a market worth around $673.13M and $9.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59 and Fwd P/E is 21.16. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.33% and -10.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Global Partners LP (GLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Partners LP (GLP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $2.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.60% in year-over-year returns.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Global Partners LP (GLP), with 7.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.76% while institutional investors hold 34.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.92M, and float is at 26.63M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 27.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 6.05 million shares valued at $79.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.79% of the GLP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.81 million shares valued at $10.63 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 0.41 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $5.39 million, while Proficio Capital Partners LLC holds 1.12% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $4.98 million.

Global Partners LP (GLP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Global Partners LP (GLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Global GP LLC, the company’s General Partner. SEC filings show that Global GP LLC bought 2,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $21513.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Global Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Global GP LLC (General Partner) bought a total of 27,807 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $9.60 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the GLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Slifka Andrew P. (Executive Vice President) acquired 1,700 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $20400.0. The insider now directly holds 3,165 shares of Global Partners LP (GLP).

Global Partners LP (GLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading -13.23% down over the past 12 months. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is -28.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.45% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 60250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.