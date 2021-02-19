Positives for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) as stock gains in recent trading

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is 26.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.33 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HROW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 33.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.68, the stock is -6.08% and 14.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -7.46% at the moment leaves the stock 40.86% off its SMA200. HROW registered 32.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.55.

The stock witnessed a 12.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.46%, and is -10.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $229.59M and $46.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.86. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.66% and -21.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harrow Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $14.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.51% while institutional investors hold 50.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.92M, and float is at 23.81M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 46.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 2.96 million shares valued at $16.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the HROW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.53 million shares valued at $10.51 million to account for 5.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.49 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $10.24 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $6.92 million.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Opaleye Management Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Opaleye Management Inc. bought 16,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $5.19 per share for a total of $86010.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.93 million shares.

Harrow Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Opaleye Management Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 53,459 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $5.24 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.91 million shares of the HROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Opaleye Management Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 36,400 shares at an average price of $5.31 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,862,100 shares of Harrow Health Inc. (HROW).