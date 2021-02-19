Positives for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) as stock gains in recent trading

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) is 53.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMMT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -80.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -80.0% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is -2.99% and 17.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -8.98% at the moment leaves the stock 70.92% off its SMA200. SMMT registered 396.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.55.

The stock witnessed a 37.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.64%, and is -10.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.09% over the week and 13.32% over the month.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $569.09M and $22.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 462.50% and -41.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.20%).

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $12.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -392.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), with 60.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.57% while institutional investors hold 39.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.58M, and float is at 22.22M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 10.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Capital LLP with over 5.0 million shares valued at $17.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.06% of the SMMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.57 million shares valued at $5.38 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.73 million shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $3.43 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $1.75 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Powell David Jonathan, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Powell David Jonathan sold 13,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $4.44 per share for a total of $60886.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Powell David Jonathan (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 29,569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $4.39 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SMMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Powell David Jonathan (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 12,070 shares at an average price of $4.32 for $52142.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT).