Positives for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) as stock gains in recent trading

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) is 23.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 70.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is -5.48% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -6.70% at the moment leaves the stock -21.62% off its SMA200. TRVI registered -42.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.5226.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.79%, and is -9.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 125.19% and -64.76% from its 52-week high.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.60% this year.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.48% while institutional investors hold 84.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.14M, and float is at 12.18M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 78.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.94 million shares valued at $23.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 32.32% of the TRVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 4.82 million shares valued at $19.44 million to account for 26.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. which holds 1.38 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $5.54 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $1.4 million.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Enterprise Associates 16, , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that New Enterprise Associates 16, sold 564 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $2.66 per share for a total of $1500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.94 million shares.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that BASKETT FOREST (10% Owner) sold a total of 564 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $2.66 per share for $1500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.94 million shares of the TRVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Walker Paul Edward (10% Owner) disposed off 564 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $1500.0. The insider now directly holds 5,937,998 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI).