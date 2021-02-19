Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

100 institutions hold shares in Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), with 97.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 32.51% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 32.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.46 million shares valued at $24.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the PDS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc with 0.29 million shares valued at $3.74 million to account for 2.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Standard General L.P. which holds 0.29 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $3.71 million, while Marshall Wace North America L.P. holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $3.63 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) is 39.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $29.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $30.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.27% off the consensus price target high of $37.84 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -27.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.98, the stock is 3.64% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -5.74% at the moment leaves the stock 45.95% off its SMA200. PDS registered -19.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.95.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.02%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 322.43% and -22.36% from its 52-week high.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $308.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -26.37% down over the past 12 months. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is -42.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.