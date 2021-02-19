ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) up 9.91% since start of the year

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) is 9.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRPH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 49.55% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.09, the stock is -6.84% and -9.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 80.23% off its SMA200. PRPH registered 460.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 268.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.45.

The stock witnessed a -15.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.66%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.11% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $152.36M and $12.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 740.83% and -37.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.90%).

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPhase Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.22% while institutional investors hold 5.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.60M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 4.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $2.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the PRPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42127.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 40606.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.14 million, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 25402.0 with a market value of $87890.0.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLECKEL LOUIS MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLECKEL LOUIS MD bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

ProPhase Labs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Karkus Ted William (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $2.75 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.42 million shares of the PRPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, GLECKEL LOUIS MD (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 209,894 shares of ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH).

ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is trading 73.02% up over the past 12 months. Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is 67.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.