PROS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ProSight Global Inc. (PROS) Now

ProSight Global Inc. (NYSE: PROS) is -2.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PROS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.85 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $12.85 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.55, the stock is -0.06% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.93% off its SMA200. PROS registered -9.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.55.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.53%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

ProSight Global Inc. (PROS) has around 396 employees, a market worth around $546.18M and $841.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.87% and -16.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

ProSight Global Inc. (PROS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProSight Global Inc. (PROS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProSight Global Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $218.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

ProSight Global Inc. (PROS) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in ProSight Global Inc. (PROS), with 787.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.92M, and float is at 26.51M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 95.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 17.03 million shares valued at $193.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.01% of the PROS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 16.36 million shares valued at $185.53 million to account for 37.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $16.56 million, while Lord Abbett & Co holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $12.59 million.

ProSight Global Inc. (PROS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Papalia Frank, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Papalia Frank bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $9.13 per share for a total of $36511.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95897.0 shares.

ProSight Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that BAILEY ROBERT W (See Remarks) bought a total of 5,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $9.30 per share for $49723.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5347.0 shares of the PROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Papalia Frank (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $10.02 for $60104.0. The insider now directly holds 91,897 shares of ProSight Global Inc. (PROS).