Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

149 institutions hold shares in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), with 616.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 95.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.39M, and float is at 23.69M with Short Float at 11.55%. Institutions hold 93.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $130.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.87% of the PTGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 3.41 million shares valued at $66.65 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Farallon Capital Management LLC which holds 2.75 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $53.76 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.77% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $52.25 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is 27.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $27.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $25.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.42% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.17% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.75, the stock is 10.42% and 14.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 31.31% off its SMA200. PTGX registered 191.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.26%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $25.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 385.85% and -5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $3.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11,021.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Noonberg Sarah B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Noonberg Sarah B. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $25.09 per share for a total of $92833.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Noonberg Sarah B. (Director) sold a total of 4,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $25.47 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PTGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, PATEL DINESH V PH D (President and CEO) disposed off 24,846 shares at an average price of $24.60 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 426,144 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -23.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.37.