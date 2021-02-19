Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is -18.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.64 and a high of $69.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LUNG stock was last observed hovering at around $58.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.04% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.02% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.13, the stock is -6.44% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 57494.0 and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 6.69% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.45% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.07%, and is -3.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has around 202 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $33.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.12% and -19.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmonx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $8.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG), with 12.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.16% while institutional investors hold 37.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.64M, and float is at 23.13M with Short Float at 5.88%. Institutions hold 24.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $58.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.38% of the LUNG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 0.73 million shares valued at $50.56 million to account for 2.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.57 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $39.68 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $18.62 million.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mead Dana G Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mead Dana G Jr. bought 26,315 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26315.0 shares.

Pulmonx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Melenikiotou Georgia (Director) bought a total of 26,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $19.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26315.0 shares of the LUNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, FERRARI RICHARD M (Director) acquired 13,157 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 16,187 shares of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG).