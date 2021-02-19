PZG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Now

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) is 2.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $1.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PZG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 46.67% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 2.48% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. PZG registered 32.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1588.

The stock witnessed a 8.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.11%, and is -5.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $44.60M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.51% and -24.53% from its 52-week high.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG), with 8.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.96% while institutional investors hold 10.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.34M, and float is at 28.35M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 8.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.84% of the PZG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Weiss Asset Management LP with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $0.23 million, while U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.19 million.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carden John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Carden John bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $1.07 per share for a total of $10700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23000.0 shares.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Goldman Rachel Louise (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $0.97 per share for $14549.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the PZG stock.