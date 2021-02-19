Redfin Corporation (RDFN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) is 25.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.63 and a high of $97.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDFN stock was last observed hovering at around $90.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.49% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.35% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -208.21% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.30, the stock is 5.36% and 15.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 73.00% off its SMA200. RDFN registered 174.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.13.

The stock witnessed a 12.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.85%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has around 3377 employees, a market worth around $9.07B and $874.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 796.16% and -11.17% from its 52-week high.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redfin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $233.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Top Institutional Holders

364 institutions hold shares in Redfin Corporation (RDFN), with 3.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.28% while institutional investors hold 92.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.84M, and float is at 96.95M with Short Float at 6.71%. Institutions hold 89.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.64 million shares valued at $630.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the RDFN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 8.62 million shares valued at $591.35 million to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Durable Capital Partners LP which holds 8.1 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $404.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.40% of the shares totaling 7.57 million with a market value of $519.68 million.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Redfin Corporation (RDFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYLOD ROBERT J JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MYLOD ROBERT J JR sold 119,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $90.85 per share for a total of $10.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Redfin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Frey Bridget (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $76.94 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RDFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Nielsen Christopher John (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $78.02 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 20,574 shares of Redfin Corporation (RDFN).

Redfin Corporation (RDFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) that is trading -16.31% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.71.