Repligen Corporation (RGEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

526 institutions hold shares in Repligen Corporation (RGEN), with 3.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.07% while institutional investors hold 89.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.55M, and float is at 50.35M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 83.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.53 million shares valued at $868.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the RGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.25 million shares valued at $627.27 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.21 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $326.33 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $183.83 million.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is 12.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.41 and a high of $228.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $215.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.99% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -23.92% lower than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.62, the stock is 1.00% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 33.05% off its SMA200. RGEN registered 97.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $210.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $178.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.36%, and is -1.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $11.52B and $327.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 262.31 and Fwd P/E is 131.00. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.99% and -5.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repligen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $93.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.10% in year-over-year returns.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snodgres Jon, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Snodgres Jon sold 3,957 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $191.52 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29498.0 shares.

Repligen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that KURIYEL RALF (Senior VP, R&D) sold a total of 435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $186.18 per share for $80988.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25654.0 shares of the RGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Hunt Anthony (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $185.80 for $3.72 million. The insider now directly holds 233,327 shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN).

Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 79.65% up over the past 12 months. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) is 8.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.