Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

231 institutions hold shares in Scholastic Corporation (SCHL), with 6.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.67% while institutional investors hold 100.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.30M, and float is at 26.55M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 81.60% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.53 million shares valued at $113.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.87% of the SCHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.18 million shares valued at $87.8 million to account for 12.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.55 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $53.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.94% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $47.54 million.

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is 10.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.80 and a high of $35.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCHL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.38% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -6.38% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.66, the stock is 2.49% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 72754.0 and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 9.03% off its SMA200. SCHL registered -20.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.76.

The stock witnessed a 6.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.50%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $945.97M and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.69. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.13% and -21.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scholastic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $279.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -390.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 20 times.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is 55.03% higher over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 29.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.37.