SCPS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Now

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) is -31.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.34 and a high of $47.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCPS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is -3.11% and -23.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -23.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.22.

The stock witnessed a -29.17% in the last 1 month, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.60% over the week and 9.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 90.07% and -78.79% from its 52-week high.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -292.10% this year.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS), with 390.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.70% while institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.94M, and float is at 7.59M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greenspan Ira Scott, the company’s Executive Committee Chairman. SEC filings show that Greenspan Ira Scott bought 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $10.04 per share for a total of $22088.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4900.0 shares.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Greenspan Ira Scott (Executive Committee Chairman) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $9.81 per share for $1962.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2700.0 shares of the SCPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Greenspan Ira Scott (Executive Committee Chairman) acquired 475 shares at an average price of $9.69 for $4603.0. The insider now directly holds 80,475 shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS).