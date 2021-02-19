Semtech Corporation (SMTC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is 6.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.03 and a high of $83.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $77.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.83% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -44.38% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $76.52, the stock is 0.14% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 26.89% off its SMA200. SMTC registered 56.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.72.

The stock witnessed a -4.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.99%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has around 1388 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $568.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 126.69 and Fwd P/E is 34.92. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.97% and -8.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semtech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $158.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Top Institutional Holders

357 institutions hold shares in Semtech Corporation (SMTC), with 884.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.36% while institutional investors hold 102.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.14M, and float is at 64.07M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 100.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.29 million shares valued at $525.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the SMTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.12 million shares valued at $324.19 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.97 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $430.07 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 4.73 million with a market value of $250.6 million.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Semtech Corporation (SMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHUKWU EMEKA, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that CHUKWU EMEKA sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $76.75 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89005.0 shares.

Semtech Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that CHUKWU EMEKA (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $71.42 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89005.0 shares of the SMTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, CHUKWU EMEKA (EVP and CFO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $81.17 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 89,005 shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 27.61% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 32.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.